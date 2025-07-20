Sanseito's Right-Wing Surge: Japan's Political Landscape Shifts

The far-right Sanseito party, initially a fringe group, emerged as a critical player in Japan's upper house election. This political shift was driven by Sanseito's stance against globalization and its controversial 'Japanese First' campaign.

Originally gaining traction on YouTube by spreading conspiracy theories during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sanseito captured significant voter support by pledging tax cuts and welfare spending, securing 22 upper house seats. The party's populist rhetoric resonates with frustrations over Japan's weak economy and currency.

Sanseito's leader, Sohei Kamiya, claims his party seeks to rebuild Japanese livelihoods. The party's rise marks a shift towards right-wing populism, with parallels drawn to Donald Trump's political style, and poses a significant challenge to the Liberal Democratic Party's prolonged dominance in Japanese politics.