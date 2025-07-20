Left Menu

Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor: A Congress Clash Over National Security Stance

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan has criticized fellow party member Shashi Tharoor, stating he won't be invited to any events in Thiruvananthapuram until he changes his national security stance. Tharoor's views have drawn criticism within the Congress, creating tension within the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:34 IST
Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor: A Congress Clash Over National Security Stance
K Muraleedharan
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan voiced strong disapproval of colleague Shashi Tharoor, vowing to exclude him from party events in Thiruvananthapuram over his stance on national security.

Tharoor's perspectives have sparked internal party criticisms, marking him as an outlier amongst Congress leadership. The central leadership is deliberating potential disciplinary actions.

The rift highlights internal party tensions, with Tharoor maintaining his position despite pushback. Muraleedharan's comments add pressure on Tharoor to align with the party's views or consider a new political direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025