Muraleedharan vs. Tharoor: A Congress Clash Over National Security Stance

Senior Congress figure K Muraleedharan voiced strong disapproval of colleague Shashi Tharoor, vowing to exclude him from party events in Thiruvananthapuram over his stance on national security.

Tharoor's perspectives have sparked internal party criticisms, marking him as an outlier amongst Congress leadership. The central leadership is deliberating potential disciplinary actions.

The rift highlights internal party tensions, with Tharoor maintaining his position despite pushback. Muraleedharan's comments add pressure on Tharoor to align with the party's views or consider a new political direction.

