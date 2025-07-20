Munde Condemns Defamation of Beed Over Sarpanch Murder

Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde expressed his disappointment over the defamation of Beed district following the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Referring to the incident, Munde said that while personal enmity against him might exist, the district shouldn't be tainted by this single event.

Munde made these remarks during an event attended by party chief Ajit Pawar and state president Sunil Tatkare. The incident led to his resignation after his aide Walmik Karad became the prime accused in the murder case, which has garnered significant attention.

Munde lamented the negative portrayal of Beed, contrasting the defamation with the genuine efforts made by the district, and urged those involved to refrain from further harming its reputation.