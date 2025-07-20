Left Menu

Political Shifts in Maharashtra: BJP's Influence Expands

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan suggests some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may join BJP. Criticizing Uddhav Thackeray, Mahajan claims the 'Thackeray brand' lacks relevance. He addresses opposition allegations of political scandal and highlights a recent Fadnavis-Thackeray meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-07-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 23:25 IST
Political Shifts in Maharashtra: BJP's Influence Expands
Girish Mahajan
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, on Sunday expressed confidence that several opposition MPs, particularly from Shiv Sena (UBT), are considering aligning with the BJP, potentially boosting the party's numbers in Parliament soon.

Addressing reporters in Solapur district, Mahajan took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting the 'Thackeray brand' had lost its significance due to its alliance with Congress in 2019. He argued that Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has been abandoned post-alliance.

Mahajan also dismissed opposition allegations of a political scandal involving MPs and criticized Congress leader Nana Patole's claims of a honeytrap scandal without evidence. Recent engagements between Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis were portrayed as cordial interactions.

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025