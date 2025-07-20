Political Shifts in Maharashtra: BJP's Influence Expands

Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, on Sunday expressed confidence that several opposition MPs, particularly from Shiv Sena (UBT), are considering aligning with the BJP, potentially boosting the party's numbers in Parliament soon.

Addressing reporters in Solapur district, Mahajan took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting the 'Thackeray brand' had lost its significance due to its alliance with Congress in 2019. He argued that Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has been abandoned post-alliance.

Mahajan also dismissed opposition allegations of a political scandal involving MPs and criticized Congress leader Nana Patole's claims of a honeytrap scandal without evidence. Recent engagements between Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis were portrayed as cordial interactions.