Political Shifts in Maharashtra: BJP's Influence Expands
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan suggests some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may join BJP. Criticizing Uddhav Thackeray, Mahajan claims the 'Thackeray brand' lacks relevance. He addresses opposition allegations of political scandal and highlights a recent Fadnavis-Thackeray meeting.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Water Resources Minister, Girish Mahajan, on Sunday expressed confidence that several opposition MPs, particularly from Shiv Sena (UBT), are considering aligning with the BJP, potentially boosting the party's numbers in Parliament soon.
Addressing reporters in Solapur district, Mahajan took a swipe at Uddhav Thackeray, suggesting the 'Thackeray brand' had lost its significance due to its alliance with Congress in 2019. He argued that Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology has been abandoned post-alliance.
Mahajan also dismissed opposition allegations of a political scandal involving MPs and criticized Congress leader Nana Patole's claims of a honeytrap scandal without evidence. Recent engagements between Thackeray and CM Devendra Fadnavis were portrayed as cordial interactions.
