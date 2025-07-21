Left Menu

Afghan Evacuees in Limbo: The UAE's Surprising Deportation Developments

In the days leading up to President Trump's promise to aid Afghan evacuees, the UAE started sending them back to Afghanistan, unaware of Trump's intentions. The situation leaves the fate of evacuees uncertain, amidst tensions between UAE policy and the U.S. response regarding Afghan refugee resettlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 08:12 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 08:12 IST
Afghan Evacuees in Limbo: The UAE's Surprising Deportation Developments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Days before President Donald Trump's announcement to aid Afghan evacuees, the UAE began repatriating them to Afghanistan. An internal State Department cable revealed this move, which took place amid complex geopolitical dynamics involving the United States and Middle Eastern partners.

In 2021, the UAE agreed to house thousands of Afghan evacuees following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. Yet, over 30 Afghans are stranded in Emirates Humanitarian City, with uncertain futures as the UAE moves to resolve the situation, despite Trump's recent declarations to intervene.

UAE officials reportedly pressured Afghan families to return voluntarily or face forceful deportation, while U.S. and UAE authorities sought coordinated messaging to avoid criticism. This issue highlights broader concerns over the resettlement of Afghans and the U.S. policy challenges following its troop withdrawal.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025