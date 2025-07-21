Afghan Evacuees in Limbo: The UAE's Surprising Deportation Developments

Days before President Donald Trump's announcement to aid Afghan evacuees, the UAE began repatriating them to Afghanistan. An internal State Department cable revealed this move, which took place amid complex geopolitical dynamics involving the United States and Middle Eastern partners.

In 2021, the UAE agreed to house thousands of Afghan evacuees following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul. Yet, over 30 Afghans are stranded in Emirates Humanitarian City, with uncertain futures as the UAE moves to resolve the situation, despite Trump's recent declarations to intervene.

UAE officials reportedly pressured Afghan families to return voluntarily or face forceful deportation, while U.S. and UAE authorities sought coordinated messaging to avoid criticism. This issue highlights broader concerns over the resettlement of Afghans and the U.S. policy challenges following its troop withdrawal.