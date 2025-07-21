Left Menu

Veteran Congress Leader Abu Hena Passes Away at 75

Abu Hena, a former West Bengal minister and veteran Congress leader, passed away at 75 in Salk Lake. Hena was a prominent figure, serving as the Murshidabad District Congress president and representing Lalgola in the state assembly for three decades. He briefly served as a minister in the Trinamool Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 09:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 09:19 IST
Veteran Congress Leader Abu Hena Passes Away at 75
  • Country:
  • India

Former West Bengal minister and veteran Congress leader Abu Hena has died at his Salk Lake residence following a prolonged illness, according to party sources. The veteran leader was 75 years old when he passed away around 10:45 pm on Sunday.

Hena, a lawyer by profession, was a prominent figure in West Bengal politics, holding the position of Murshidabad District Congress Committee president and representing the Lalgola assembly seat from 1991 until 2021. In 2011, Hena briefly served as a minister in the first Trinamool Congress government when Congress was an ally.

He resigned from the cabinet following Congress's withdrawal of support from the Trinamool-led government. In the 2021 assembly elections, he was defeated by TMC candidate Muhammad Ali. Abu's father, Abdus Sattar, was also a political figure, serving as a member of Siddhartha Shankar Ray's cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How did COVID-19 affect market volatility across emerging economies?

Explainable AI framework flags student overreliance on generative tools

How AI strengthens pharma supply chains against global disruptions

AI analyzes handwriting to detect Parkinson’s disease early

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025