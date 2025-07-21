Veteran Congress Leader Abu Hena Passes Away at 75
Abu Hena, a former West Bengal minister and veteran Congress leader, passed away at 75 in Salk Lake. Hena was a prominent figure, serving as the Murshidabad District Congress president and representing Lalgola in the state assembly for three decades. He briefly served as a minister in the Trinamool Congress government.
Former West Bengal minister and veteran Congress leader Abu Hena has died at his Salk Lake residence following a prolonged illness, according to party sources. The veteran leader was 75 years old when he passed away around 10:45 pm on Sunday.
Hena, a lawyer by profession, was a prominent figure in West Bengal politics, holding the position of Murshidabad District Congress Committee president and representing the Lalgola assembly seat from 1991 until 2021. In 2011, Hena briefly served as a minister in the first Trinamool Congress government when Congress was an ally.
He resigned from the cabinet following Congress's withdrawal of support from the Trinamool-led government. In the 2021 assembly elections, he was defeated by TMC candidate Muhammad Ali. Abu's father, Abdus Sattar, was also a political figure, serving as a member of Siddhartha Shankar Ray's cabinet.
