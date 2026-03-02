Congress Leader Ajay Rai Honors Ayatollah Khamenei: A Gesture of Solidarity

The Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai visited Shia-dominated areas in old Lucknow, paying tributes to the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. This gesture aimed to express solidarity with the Shia community and highlight the historical ties between India and Iran.

In his speech, Rai criticized the Narendra Modi-led government for its silence on Khamenei's martyrdom, describing it as an indication of moral decay and a threat to India's civilizational values. He called the government's actions 'deeply shameful' and detrimental to longstanding India-Iran relations.

During the visit, Rai was joined by senior cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad and other notable figures, reinforcing the call for recognizing and honoring the contributions of the Shia community globally. This event underscored the Congress party's stance on the need for active international solidarity.