Mamata Banerjee's Rallying Cry Against Linguistic Profiling: A Fight for Bengali Identity

In a politically charged speech ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of perpetuating 'linguistic terrorism' against Bengalis, asserting the struggle for identity would continue until the saffron party was ousted at both state and national levels.

Banerjee, addressing the TMC Martyrs' Day rally, called for a resistance movement that could spread to Delhi. She vowed to start a language movement from July 27 to protest alleged attacks on Bengalis and urged the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Targeting various issues, Banerjee criticized the BJP for NRC notices in West Bengal and voter list exclusions. Allegations were also levelled against Assam's Chief Minister and the Election Commission, whom she accused of conspiring with the BJP against the state's interests.

