Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Rallying Cry Against Linguistic Profiling: A Fight for Bengali Identity

Ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of 'linguistic terrorism' against Bengalis, urging a resistance movement. At the TMC Martyrs' Day rally, she called for defeating the BJP in the polls and highlighted issues like NRC notices and voter list exclusions in BJP-ruled states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:42 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Rallying Cry Against Linguistic Profiling: A Fight for Bengali Identity
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged speech ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of perpetuating 'linguistic terrorism' against Bengalis, asserting the struggle for identity would continue until the saffron party was ousted at both state and national levels.

Banerjee, addressing the TMC Martyrs' Day rally, called for a resistance movement that could spread to Delhi. She vowed to start a language movement from July 27 to protest alleged attacks on Bengalis and urged the defeat of the BJP in the upcoming polls.

Targeting various issues, Banerjee criticized the BJP for NRC notices in West Bengal and voter list exclusions. Allegations were also levelled against Assam's Chief Minister and the Election Commission, whom she accused of conspiring with the BJP against the state's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025