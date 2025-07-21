EU Tensions: The Countdown to Tariff Negotiations
Chancellor Friedrich Merz considers EU countermeasures to US tariffs inappropriate currently, advocating negotiation until the end of July. The EU, however, considers the anti-coercion instrument if no deal by August 1. This instrument helps the bloc retaliate against external economic pressures.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concerns over the European Union's potential countermeasures against United States tariffs, deeming them inappropriate at the current stage to meet the bloc's objectives, according to a German government spokesperson on Monday.
Merz stressed the importance of utilizing the time leading up to the end of July for negotiations, also emphasizing the need for preparations after the approaching August 1 deadline.
In Brussels, discussions continue regarding potential counteractions if an agreement is not reached by August 1. These include the deployment of the anti-coercion instrument, designed to allow the EU to retaliate against nations exerting undue economic pressure on its member states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
