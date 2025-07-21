EU Tensions: The Countdown to Tariff Negotiations

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has expressed concerns over the European Union's potential countermeasures against United States tariffs, deeming them inappropriate at the current stage to meet the bloc's objectives, according to a German government spokesperson on Monday.

Merz stressed the importance of utilizing the time leading up to the end of July for negotiations, also emphasizing the need for preparations after the approaching August 1 deadline.

In Brussels, discussions continue regarding potential counteractions if an agreement is not reached by August 1. These include the deployment of the anti-coercion instrument, designed to allow the EU to retaliate against nations exerting undue economic pressure on its member states.

