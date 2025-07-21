Left Menu

Calls for Action: Addressing the Growing Concerns of Muslim Victimisation

Mehbooba Mufti, PDP chief, has urged Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, to address the increasing victimization of Muslims across India during the Parliament's Monsoon session. Mufti cited desperate situations for Muslims under the guise of targeting illegal immigrants, urging action from the INDIA bloc amidst rising hate and fear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 16:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti called on Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to confront the escalating Muslim victimization in India during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

In a social media plea, Mufti decried the dire situations Muslims face, indicated as discrimination against 'Bangladeshis' and 'Rohingyas'. She highlighted troubling reports of forced expulsions and appealed for Gandhi to address these human right concerns.

Mufti's letter underscored a deteriorating climate marked by fear and hopelessness, urging leadership akin to Congress's secular legacy. She pressed for immediate action, drawing parallels to the responsive outcry over minority persecution in neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

