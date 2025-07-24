Ceasefire First: Thailand-Cambodia Tensions Escalate

In a press conference on Thursday, Thailand's Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stressed that a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is imperative before any negotiations can proceed. The acting premier assured the public that there has been no formal declaration of war and that hostilities have not spread beyond the affected areas.

Phumtham explained that although tensions are high, it is crucial to avoid the misconception that conflict is expanding into more provinces. He reiterated that diplomatic efforts are still prioritized over military action.

The prime minister also expressed concerns over Cambodia's indiscriminate use of heavy artillery, which has resulted in civilian casualties within Thailand's borders. He urged for immediate de-escalation to prevent further loss of life and pave the way for peaceful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)