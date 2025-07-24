BJP Minority Morcha Urges Probe into SP MP's Alleged 'Office of Profit' Role

The BJP Minority Morcha has formally requested an investigation into Samajwadi Party MP Maulana Mohibullah Nadvi for allegedly holding an "office of profit" within the Delhi Wakf Board. The letter, addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, outlines that Nadvi serves as the Imam of the Jama Masjid (Parliament Street), New Delhi, with a salary of approximately ₹18,000 funded by a statutory body under the Delhi government.

BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui has stipulated three key demands: a comprehensive investigation into Nadvi's role to ascertain if it qualifies as an "office of profit", a referral to the Election Commission under Article 103 of the Constitution for further examination if applicable, and pertinent constitutional action in line with Lok Sabha regulations, potentially leading to disqualification proceedings.

This controversy has intensified following a Samajwadi Party meeting held within a mosque on Parliament Street. Siddiqui has criticized Nadvi for permitting the meeting as a religious leader and questioned the absence of voices from other Muslim representatives, including Asaduddin Owaisi. Siddiqui condemned the conduct of SP leaders during the meeting and announced plans for a protest by the BJP Minority Morcha.

