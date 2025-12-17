Rural Jobs Guarantee Bill Sparks Heated Debates in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha witnessed intense discussions over a new Bill replacing the 20-year-old MNREGA, which proposes to ensure 125 days of rural employment each year. Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan argued that this legislation would enhance rural self-reliance, aligning with Mahatma Gandhi's vision.

Critics, such as TMC MP Mahua Moitra, lambasted the Bill, stating it betrays the spirit of Gandhi's Ram Rajya by phasing out MGNREGA. She posited that this rebranding undermines both Gandhi and Tagore, questioning the government's motives.

Despite heated opposition, proponents insist the new scheme would invigorate rural economies while mitigating corruption. The debate, set to continue with a ministerial reply, encapsulates a tug-of-war over rural development philosophies.

(With inputs from agencies.)