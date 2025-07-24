RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Amid Assembly Clash
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the assembly, questioning his trust with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav ridiculed the NDA's governance, claiming nepotism and inaction. Heated exchanges led to adjournment, with Yadav alleging a pre-planned assault by BJP members.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fiery assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah no longer trusted him.
Yadav questioned Kumar's leadership as part of a debate led by the opposition, which turned into a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, temporarily halting proceedings.
Charging the NDA government in Bihar with nepotism, Yadav expressed skepticism about their governance and criticized their lack of originality in policy-making, further escalating tensions within the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tejashwi Yadav
- Nitish Kumar
- Amit Shah
- Bihar Assembly
- RJD
- NDA
- nepotism
- debate
- political clash
- BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Defying Boundaries: The China-Pakistan Military Nexus Unveiled
Charging Ahead: Jindal Mobilitric Expands EV Network
Unni Mukundan Reclaims Instagram: Account Recovery Confirmed
From Seville to Doha: High-Level ILO Event Sets Bold Social Agenda for WSSD2
Aadhaar Mandate for Disabled Skill Development Scheme