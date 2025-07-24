Left Menu

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Amid Assembly Clash

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in the assembly, questioning his trust with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Yadav ridiculed the NDA's governance, claiming nepotism and inaction. Heated exchanges led to adjournment, with Yadav alleging a pre-planned assault by BJP members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:13 IST
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Amid Assembly Clash
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah no longer trusted him.

Yadav questioned Kumar's leadership as part of a debate led by the opposition, which turned into a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, temporarily halting proceedings.

Charging the NDA government in Bihar with nepotism, Yadav expressed skepticism about their governance and criticized their lack of originality in policy-making, further escalating tensions within the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025