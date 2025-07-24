RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Leadership Amid Assembly Clash

In a fiery assembly session, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, suggesting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah no longer trusted him.

Yadav questioned Kumar's leadership as part of a debate led by the opposition, which turned into a heated exchange between ruling and opposition members, temporarily halting proceedings.

Charging the NDA government in Bihar with nepotism, Yadav expressed skepticism about their governance and criticized their lack of originality in policy-making, further escalating tensions within the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)