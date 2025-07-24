Political Conspiracy or Defamation? The Latest in Rahul Gandhi's Court Case
The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, filed by BJP's Vijay Mishra in 2018, has been adjourned to August 8 due to lawyers abstaining from work. Gandhi, accused of making objectionable remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed the case is a political conspiracy against him.
- Country:
- India
The defamation case involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was adjourned once again on Thursday when the MP-MLA court deferred proceedings due to lawyers abstaining from work. The next hearing is scheduled for August 8.
Originally dating back to 2018, the case was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra who alleged that Gandhi made objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign. Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, representing Mishra, stated that the delay stemmed from the lawyers' absence owing to Bar association elections.
The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023. Following his surrender in February 2024, he was granted bail. On July 26, he maintained his innocence during a court statement, insisting that the case was a politically motivated attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
