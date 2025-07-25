Left Menu

Britain Advocates Ceasefire & Relief for Gaza Amidst Palestinian Statehood Calls

Britain supports the eventual recognition of a Palestinian state, but the immediate need is to alleviate suffering in Gaza and secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, as emphasized by UK cabinet ministers. The British government deems Palestinian statehood an inalienable right but prioritizes current humanitarian needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:26 IST
The British government favors recognizing a Palestinian state in the future, but alleviating Gaza's suffering and securing a ceasefire with Hamas are immediate priorities, according to a British cabinet minister. The statement underscores the humanitarian crisis faced by the region.

While the UK has not set a specific timeframe or conditions for recognizing Palestinian statehood, Science and Technology Minister Peter Kyle reaffirmed the nation's dedication to a long-term political solution. He highlighted the urgency of addressing Gaza's current unwarranted suffering and starvation.

A visit to Australia saw UK Foreign Minister David Lammy aligning with Prime Minister Keir Starmer's ceasefire call, describing Gaza's situation as 'indefensible.' Recent remarks came as French President Macron announced plans to recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly, drawing Israeli and US criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

