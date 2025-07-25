Political Waves: Vice President's Resignation Sparks Debate

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Friday the designation of Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody as the Returning Officer for the Vice Presidential election. Following discussions with the Ministry of Law and Justice and the consent of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, the Commission finalized Mody's appointment for the 2025 election.

Additionally, the ECI appointed Garima Jain and Vijay Kumar as Assistant Returning Officers for the same election. This move adheres to the constitutional responsibility mandated by Article 324, ensuring a smooth electoral process for the Vice President's office, governed by the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act of 1952.

The announcement coincides with the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, during the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament. His departure, citing health reasons, has sparked political scrutiny and speculation, with opposition figures questioning the motives behind his abrupt decision.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala criticized the ruling BJP in the wake of Dhankhar's exit, accusing the party of undermining constitutional offices. He called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament regarding the 'mysterious' resignation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also voiced suspicions, hinting at undisclosed political maneuvering related to Dhankhar's resignation. He suggested significant political developments might soon be unveiled, labeling the event as far from ordinary.

Following Dhankhar's resignation, BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari confirmed that President Droupadi Murmu has accepted his resignation. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has assumed duties, chairing Rajya Sabha proceedings in the meantime.

