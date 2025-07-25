Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Masterclass in Air Power
India's Operation Sindoor, as noted by IAF's Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari, showcases how fewer than 50 weapons could compel an adversary to negotiate. The operation highlights the cost-effectiveness of air power, engaging in significant conflict resolution with Pakistan and demonstrating a pivotal military strategy.
During a seminar organized by the Centre for Air Power Studies and the College of Air Warfare, IAF's Vice Chief Air Marshal Narmadeshwar Tiwari praised Operation Sindoor's strategic efficiency. He stressed its demonstration of how fewer than 50 weapons can influence adversarial dialogue.
Highlighting the operation's exemplary demonstration, Air Marshal Tiwari emphasized studying its cost-effectiveness in air power application. Despite sitting among the attendees, Tiwari passionately advocated for further analysis of Operation Sindoor's tactics, suggesting it as a model for future military operations.
Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor saw India destroy terror infrastructures in Pakistan and PoK, amid exchanges with Pakistan. The conflict between the nuclear-armed countries concluded on May 10, upon reaching mutual consensus.
