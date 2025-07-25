Rahul Gandhi Acknowledges Missteps on OBC Caste Census

Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, admitted on Friday that it was his own oversight, not the party's, that delayed the caste census. Gandhi highlighted his failure over 21 years in adequately addressing the concerns of the Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan' for OBCs in Talkatora Stadium, Gandhi described the caste census in Telangana as a 'political earthquake' with significant aftershocks across the nation.

Looking back on his political journey, Gandhi acknowledged his involvement in initiatives like the land acquisition bill and MGNREGA, while admitting lacking depth in the OBC issues 10-15 years ago. He is now committed to rectifying these oversights by leading efforts for a comprehensive caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)