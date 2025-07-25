Kharge's Call for OBC Unity and Social Justice Against Modi's 'Divide and Rule'

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has made a rallying call for India's Other Backward Classes (OBCs) to unite against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Speaking at the 'Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan', Kharge lamented that the Opposition fell short by 20-25 seats in the last general elections, which could have toppled Modi's government.

During his speech, Kharge emphasized the importance of 'maansik bal', 'manushya bal', and 'aarthik bal' — ideological, human, and economic strength — for societal progress. He accused Modi of using divisive tactics and failing to deliver social justice, while questioning whether the Prime Minister would retire upon reaching 75 years of age.

Kharge also stressed the need for a thorough socio-economic survey and caste-based census, criticizing Modi's reluctance to implement these measures. He alleged that the BJP aims to weaken the voting power of the poor and backwards, advocating unity and social justice as essential for India's future.

