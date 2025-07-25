Left Menu

Reviving Ties: Modi and Muizzu Foster India-Maldives Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to strengthen cooperation in trade, defence, and infrastructure. This visit marks a significant improvement in bilateral relations after initial tensions under Muizzu's 'India Out' campaign. The two countries aim to enhance their partnership further.

In a significant diplomatic move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in comprehensive discussions with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to build stronger ties in the fields of trade, defence, and infrastructure. This meeting signifies a crucial enhancement of relations following a period of strained interactions.

Upon his arrival in Male, Modi received a warm reception from Muizzu and his ministers at the Velena international airport, demonstrating the importance of this visit to the Maldives. A grand ceremonial welcome followed at Republic Square, underscoring the positive shift in India-Maldives relations.

This improvement in bilateral ties gains relevance as President Muizzu, previously aligned with China's interests, takes steps to unite with India. This comes after initial friction caused by his 'India Out' campaign, which strained diplomatic relations. New Delhi's consistent diplomatic efforts have been pivotal in this turnaround.

