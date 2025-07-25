Left Menu

Mithun Chakraborty Urges BJP Workers to 'Strike Back' in West Bengal

BJP leader and veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty urged party workers in West Bengal to act decisively and without fear in political battles. Addressing a rally, Chakraborty asked workers to confront challenges head-on while criticizing the TMC government's failures and fostering grassroots activism for the upcoming 2026 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arambagh | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:26 IST
Mithun Chakraborty Urges BJP Workers to 'Strike Back' in West Bengal
Mithun Chakraborty
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has called on party workers in West Bengal to act with resolve and 'strike back' when necessary. Addressing a gathering in Hooghly, he emphasized the importance of entering political confrontations without fear of defeat.

Chakraborty, a key campaign figure for the BJP, highlighted the need for ground-level activism. He advised booth-level workers to remain integrated in their communities and encouraged them to report any party grievances directly to him.

The veteran actor criticized the TMC regime for failing to provide basic security for women and alleged widespread corruption. In response, TMC dismissed his comments as mere theatrics, accusing him of inciting violence, which they claim is incompatible with democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025