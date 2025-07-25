Mithun Chakraborty Urges BJP Workers to 'Strike Back' in West Bengal

BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has called on party workers in West Bengal to act with resolve and 'strike back' when necessary. Addressing a gathering in Hooghly, he emphasized the importance of entering political confrontations without fear of defeat.

Chakraborty, a key campaign figure for the BJP, highlighted the need for ground-level activism. He advised booth-level workers to remain integrated in their communities and encouraged them to report any party grievances directly to him.

The veteran actor criticized the TMC regime for failing to provide basic security for women and alleged widespread corruption. In response, TMC dismissed his comments as mere theatrics, accusing him of inciting violence, which they claim is incompatible with democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)