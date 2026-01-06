Corruption Allegations Rock Tamil Nadu: AIADMK Calls for Probe
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has alleged Rs 4 lakh crore corruption under the DMK government's rule in Tamil Nadu. During a meeting with the Governor, Palaniswami demanded a probe headed by a retired Supreme Court judge. The allegations coincide with upcoming election plans.
In a dramatic turn of events, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has leveled serious corruption allegations against the DMK government in Tamil Nadu, accusing them of misconduct amounting to Rs 4 lakh crore.
Palaniswami, meeting with Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, insisted on a comprehensive investigation into the matter, preferably by a retired Supreme Court judge. The accusations pertain to misdeeds during the DMK's four-and-a-half-year tenure under Chief Minister M K Stalin.
Former ministers joined Palaniswami in expressing concerns about the state's financial governance. They criticized initiatives like cash gifts to ration cardholders and free laptops for students, hinting these were strategic moves ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.
