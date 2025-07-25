Operation Sindoor: A Fusion of Warfare and Knowledge

Operation Sindoor remains an ongoing effort, according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who stressed the necessity for the military's perpetual heightened state of readiness. Speaking at a defense seminar at Subroto Park, General Chauhan outlined the evolving nature of warfare.

In a future marked by technological and informational battles, he outlined the need for soldiers to embody the traits of 'information warriors,' 'technology warriors,' and 'scholar warriors.' Such warriors would combine intellectual, technological, and combat expertise to adapt to and counter complex wartime challenges.

Additionally, the seminar titled 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests,' emphasized the role of modern military professionals in safeguarding national interests, with a focus on Operation Sindoor's impact. The event included high-ranking officials and discussed strategic military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)