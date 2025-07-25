Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: A Fusion of Warfare and Knowledge

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasized the continuation of Operation Sindoor, highlighting the need for constant military readiness. He advocated for a new type of soldier, the 'scholar warrior,' who blends intellectual and combat skills to navigate modern warfare complexities and preserve India's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Operation Sindoor remains an ongoing effort, according to Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who stressed the necessity for the military's perpetual heightened state of readiness. Speaking at a defense seminar at Subroto Park, General Chauhan outlined the evolving nature of warfare.

In a future marked by technological and informational battles, he outlined the need for soldiers to embody the traits of 'information warriors,' 'technology warriors,' and 'scholar warriors.' Such warriors would combine intellectual, technological, and combat expertise to adapt to and counter complex wartime challenges.

Additionally, the seminar titled 'Aerospace Power: Preserving India's Sovereignty and Furthering National Interests,' emphasized the role of modern military professionals in safeguarding national interests, with a focus on Operation Sindoor's impact. The event included high-ranking officials and discussed strategic military advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

