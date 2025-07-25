Himachal's Shillai, Bharmour assembly constituencies show improvement in female voter ratio: CEO

Final publication of Photo Electoral Rolls'2025 has shown a significant improvement in the female voter gender ratio in Shillai and Bharmour assembly constituencies in Sirmaur and Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Electoral Officer Nandita Gupta said on Friday.

She said that the overall gender ratio of women voters in the state stood at 981. However, Shillai assembly constituency in Sirmaur district had the lowest female voter gender ratio at 820, followed by Bharmour in Chamba district at 930. All other assembly constituencies in the state reported a gender ratio above 900, according to a statement issued here.

The CEO said that to improve this ratio, a special strategy was put in place. District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners) and Electoral Registration Officers (SDMs) were directed to cross-verify the electoral rolls with the family registers prepared by panchayat secretaries.

Based on this, lists of eligible yet unregistered women voters were provided to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for necessary enrolment.

She said that this campaign began in the Shillai constituency in June 2025. BLOs conducted a door-to-door verification and also contacted voters who were temporarily living outside the constituency due to education or employment. Such voters were guided to submit Form-6 online, and after proper verification, their names were added to the electoral rolls.

Gupta had also personally visited the Shillai Assembly Constituency to review the progress and instructed field officers to make extra efforts in this regard. All District Election Officers were also asked to send regular progress reports on this special drive.

As a result of these dedicated efforts, the female voter gender ratio in Shillai has improved from 820 to 831. Likewise, Bharmour constituency also recorded an increase from 930 to 949.

The CEO said this notable improvement in such a short time reflects the commitment and coordinated work of the electoral machinery, and similar efforts would continue to ensure greater inclusivity and accuracy in the voter rolls.

