Trump leaves for Scotland to inaugurate a new golf course in Aberdeenshire

US President Donald Trump has lifted off for Scotland on Friday.

Air Force One left in the morning for a flight expected to take around seven hours.

Trump is scheduled to land near Glasgow on Friday evening. He's spending the weekend at his family's golf course near Turnberry, then will meet with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer before heading to another of his courses near Abderdeen.

The Trump Organisation is opening a second golf course near Aberdeen next month. Trump is set to return to Washington on Tuesday.

Using this week's presidential overseas trip — with its sprawling entourage of advisers, White House and support staffers, Secret Service agents and reporters — to help show off Trump-brand golf destinations demonstrates how the president has become increasingly comfortable intermingling his governing pursuits with promoting his family's business interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)