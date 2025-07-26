Trump says EU trade deal will be big if it gets done
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday a trade deal with the European Union would be a big agreement and that there was a "good 50-50 chance" for it.
"With the European Union, we have a good 50-50 chance," Trump told reporters. "That would be the biggest deal of them all if we make it."
