Men in Ladki Bahin Yojana list: Money will be recovered, says Dy CM Pawar; promises action

Action will be taken against men who have fraudulently become part of the Maharashtra governments Ladki Bahin Yojana and money given to them under the scheme will be recovered, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.His statement came amid reports that 14,000 men were beneficiaries of the scheme, under which women get Rs 1500 per month as aid subject to certain conditions, including annual family income.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 26-07-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 19:37 IST
  • India

Action will be taken against men who have fraudulently become part of the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana and money given to them under the scheme will be recovered, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

His statement came amid reports that 14,000 men were beneficiaries of the scheme, under which women get Rs 1500 per month as aid subject to certain conditions, including annual family income. The scheme started in August last year and is credited as one of the prime reasons for the spectacular victory of the BJP-led Mahayuti in the November 2024 assembly polls.

''Ladki Bahin scheme was launched to help poor women. There is absolutely no reason why men should be its beneficiaries. We will recover money given to them. If they do not cooperate, further action will be taken,'' Pawar told reporters.

''Some women employed with the government had also become beneficiaries but we removed their names. As we continue to review the scheme's working, we will keep removing such names,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

