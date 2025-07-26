Visa Denial Strikes Out Venezuelan Little League Team

The United States has denied visas to the Venezuelan Little League baseball team, Cacique Mara, blocking their participation in the Senior League World Series in South Carolina. This development has left the young athletes from Venezuela deeply disappointed.

The inability to secure visas has led to the inclusion of a Mexican team, the runner-up in the regional tournament, to fill the spot and ensure the tournament proceeds as planned. The White House and State Department have not commented on the issue.

The visa denial follows a proclamation by President Donald Trump, which restricts entry from several countries, including Venezuela. The competition, which runs from July 26 to August 2, 2025, will see teams from across the globe vying for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)