Assembly Elections Controversy in Bihar: A Battle for Fair Play

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the RJD, has sparked controversy with his statement threatening to boycott the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar, citing concerns over electoral fairness.

The Congress party has backed his sentiments, expressing readiness to contest but keeping options open amid allegations of disenfranchisement through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi emphasized the premature nature of boycotting discussions but noted the potential impact on the Election Commission's credibility if voter disenfranchisement claims prove true.

(With inputs from agencies.)