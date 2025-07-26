Left Menu

India's Dynamic Security Landscape: Amit Shah's Strategic Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized India's dynamic internal security challenges and highlighted strategies for tackling them at the National Security Strategies Conference. He advocated for a strong, coordinated approach among state and Central agencies, stressing the importance of vigilance, technology, and youth involvement in national security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:57 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah underlined the evolving nature of India's internal security landscape, pointing to the nation's geopolitical setting as a driving force. Speaking at the eighth National Security Strategies Conference, Shah underscored the necessity for state police and Central agencies to embrace security, alertness, and coordination as core tenets.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, Shah highlighted Operation Sindoor as a global statement of India's resolve. He stressed the importance of real-time data sharing and making this a staple of operational methodologies across agencies. Shah called for a robust ecosystem to support data exchange, acknowledging economic growth's impact on security challenges.

Shah also drew attention to the need for engaging young officers and emphasized the integration of technological tools such as NATGRID and NIDAAN into their training. He directed a focus on combating drug cartels and implementing new criminal laws, urging state and Central leadership to adopt holistic strategies, especially in areas like Left Wing Extremism and seaport security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

