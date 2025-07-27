Left Menu

Parliament Prepares for Pivotal Debate on Operation Sindoor

Ahead of a crucial debate in Parliament on Operation Sindoor, Congress revisits key events, including U.S. President Donald Trump's claims of halting the operation. The discussion aims to address unresolved issues from the Pahalgam terror attack and related intelligence and military challenges, hoping to restore Parliament's function.


In anticipation of a significant parliamentary debate on Operation Sindoor, Congress highlighted pivotal events surrounding the operation. Notably, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed involvement in halting the operation by threatening trade cessation with India, a claim he repeated 26 times since May 10.

The debate in Lok Sabha, starting Monday, and in Rajya Sabha the following day, is seen as overdue by the Opposition. Congress has criticized delays in discussions post-Operation Sindoor and the unresolved nature of the Pahalgam terror attack that occurred on April 22.

During the session, revelations about tactical errors and political intervention in military operations, along with ongoing tensions involving China and the logistics from the Operation, will be addressed. The Congress hopes the debate will bring much-needed normalcy to Parliament after a disrupted session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

