U.S.-China Business Council Eyes Reviving Ties Amid Crucial Meetings
A high-level U.S.-China Business Council delegation, led by FedEx Chief Executive Rajesh Subramaniam, is visiting China for talks with senior officials. The visit coincides with U.S.-China trade negotiations in Sweden, under the looming threat of higher U.S. tariffs if a durable deal isn't reached by August 12.
A high-level delegation from the U.S.-China Business Council is heading to China this week to engage with senior Chinese officials, as reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP). This visit is led by FedEx Chief Executive Rajesh Subramaniam, who chairs the council's board.
The delegation, which is anticipated to include Boeing executives and USCBC President Sean Stein, aims to rejuvenate business discussions with Chinese counterparts. This visit aligns with ongoing U.S.-China economic negotiations in Sweden, where talks are scheduled between China's Vice Premier He Lifeng and U.S. officials from July 27 to 30.
The situation is pressing, as China has until August 12 to seal a durable agreement with the White House, or face increased U.S. tariffs. While the council has yet to comment, expectations are high for the outcomes of these critical meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
