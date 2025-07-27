Left Menu

Fiery Parliamentary Debate Looms Over Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set for a heated debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. The BJP-led NDA will defend its stance on national security while the Opposition, including leaders like Rahul Gandhi, will challenge the government's foreign policy decisions and handling of intelligence lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:12 IST
Fiery Parliamentary Debate Looms Over Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first week of Parliament's Monsoon session was marked by disruption, but a spirited debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is poised to take center stage. The ruling alliance and the Opposition will clash over national security and foreign policy matters.

Leading figures from both sides are expected to participate in the debate, with key speeches anticipated from Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are set to spearhead the Opposition's arguments.

While the government defends its 'robust' approach to national security, the Opposition criticizes intelligence failures and foreign policy missteps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Operation Sindoor for its success, but tensions remain high over election roll revisions in Bihar, adding another layer of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025