Fiery Parliamentary Debate Looms Over Pahalgam Attack and Operation Sindoor

The first week of Parliament's Monsoon session was marked by disruption, but a spirited debate on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor is poised to take center stage. The ruling alliance and the Opposition will clash over national security and foreign policy matters.

Leading figures from both sides are expected to participate in the debate, with key speeches anticipated from Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge are set to spearhead the Opposition's arguments.

While the government defends its 'robust' approach to national security, the Opposition criticizes intelligence failures and foreign policy missteps. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Operation Sindoor for its success, but tensions remain high over election roll revisions in Bihar, adding another layer of contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)