Unraveling Tension: Security Tightened as Indian Youth Congress Leader Granted Bail

Security measures have intensified outside Delhi's Crime Branch office awaiting the release of Uday Bhanu Chib, president of the Indian Youth Congress. Following his arrest at a protest, Chib received bail from a Delhi court. Police gear up to maintain order amid growing supporter presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 14:42 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 14:42 IST
Security has been heightened outside the Crime Branch office in Delhi ahead of the anticipated release of Uday Bhanu Chib, the president of the Indian Youth Congress, an official revealed on Saturday.

Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest during the India AI Impact Summit, received bail from a Delhi court on Saturday. As his supporters begin gathering, a heavy police presence, accompanied by barricades, has been deployed to prevent any disturbance and ensure law and order is maintained.

Chib appeared before Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta following the end of his four-day police custody. The Delhi Police's request for a seven-day custodial extension was rejected, leading to Chib's release later today as police prepare for the managing crowd dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

