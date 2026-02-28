Left Menu

Controversial Election Notification Sparks Debate at Jadavpur University

The All Bengal University Teachers' Association has criticized Jadavpur University's recent election notification, calling it legally untenable. The association argues that the outdated election statutes clash with amendments to the Jadavpur University Act. They urge for updated statutes and fresh, transparent elections.

An association of professors in West Bengal is calling for the cancellation of a recent Jadavpur University election notification, citing legal inconsistencies. The All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA) claims that the process initiated is based on outdated and legally untenable statutes.

The issue stems from the outdated Jadavpur University Election Statutes of 1982, which ABUTA argues are inconsistent with amendments made to the parent Jadavpur University Act of 1981. According to ABUTA, the state government had revised the university law over a decade ago, altering the decision-making body's structure. However, the election rules were not updated accordingly.

The association warns that holding elections under obsolete statutes renders the process arbitrary and legally questionable. They demand revised statutes and transparent elections aligned with the amended Act to ensure institutional stability.

