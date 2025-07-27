Tensions Rise as Israeli Military Intercepts Aid Ship Bound for Gaza

The Israeli military intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship, detaining 21 international activists and journalists while seizing the ship's cargo of non-military aid supplies including baby formula, food, and medicine. This move by the Israeli Navy has drawn widespread condemnation from international observers.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates the vessel Handala, accused the military of acting violently during the interception in international waters, about 40 nautical miles from Gaza. The group stated that the blockade has caused severe humanitarian issues in the region, an accusation that has been echoed by global human rights organizations.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated that the ship was brought to shore, but provided no further comment. Human rights groups and international critics have called for the release of the detainees and emphasized the urgent need for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)