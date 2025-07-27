Thackeray Cousins Reunite: A Birthday Meeting at Matoshree

Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), met with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, on Sunday. The meeting was to commemorate Uddhav's 65th birthday, held at Matoshree, his Bandra residence.

The visit marked a significant moment between the Thackeray cousins, who have had a complex relationship over the years. Raj travelled from his residence, Shivteerth in Dadar, to Matoshree, where he was warmly greeted by Uddhav, with Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut in attendance.

This symbolic reunion comes after their joint political appearance in July, where they stood against the imposition of the Hindi language in Maharashtra. Their recurrent political collaborations suggest continuing efforts to bridge past differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)