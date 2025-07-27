Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins Reunite: A Birthday Meeting at Matoshree

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, to wish him a happy 65th birthday. This visit symbolizes a thaw in their relationship, as the cousins have periodically come together on political stages. Raj presented Uddhav with roses at Matoshree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:56 IST
Raj Thackeray, chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), met with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, on Sunday. The meeting was to commemorate Uddhav's 65th birthday, held at Matoshree, his Bandra residence.

The visit marked a significant moment between the Thackeray cousins, who have had a complex relationship over the years. Raj travelled from his residence, Shivteerth in Dadar, to Matoshree, where he was warmly greeted by Uddhav, with Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut in attendance.

This symbolic reunion comes after their joint political appearance in July, where they stood against the imposition of the Hindi language in Maharashtra. Their recurrent political collaborations suggest continuing efforts to bridge past differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

