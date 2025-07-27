Left Menu

Kharge Questions Dhankhar's Sudden Resignation: A Political Enigma

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed uncertainty about the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, emphasizing it is a matter between Dhankhar and PM Narendra Modi. Dhankhar, who frequently sided with the government, stepped down citing medical reasons, raising political speculation.

In an unexpected political twist, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has admitted to having no knowledge about the real reason behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, an issue that remains shrouded in mystery.

Kharge pointed out that the matter is confined between Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked on how Dhankhar often aligned himself with the government and did not allow the opposition to address important issues ranging from farmers' concerns to foreign policy.

Dhankhar's sudden resignation on July 21, attributed to health reasons, has sparked widespread speculation within political circles about potential underlying motives. Meanwhile, discussions about possibly replacing Karnataka's Congress president are causing ripples in the party.

