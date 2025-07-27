Left Menu

Presidential Escapes: From Professional Retreats to Personal PR Ventures

This content explores presidential vacations, contrasting traditional retreats focused on work with Donald Trump's trips interwoven with personal business interests. Using Scotland as a backdrop, Trump's travels highlight a shift from past norms, emphasizing his focus on mixing presidential duties with personal investments in golf resorts and promotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 27-07-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 18:20 IST
Presidential Escapes: From Professional Retreats to Personal PR Ventures
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Historically, U.S. presidents have often chosen strategic retreats that balance relaxation with work responsibilities. Places like Soldiers' Home in Washington and Long Branch, New Jersey, have hosted leaders like Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant.

However, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for blurring the lines between presidential duties and personal business ventures. Trump's recent trip to Scotland, where he owns golf courses, is portrayed as a 'working trip,' yet many view it as a means to promote his personal properties.

Notably, this new approach stands in contrast to past presidents who typically avoided promoting personal business during their tenures. Critics argue Trump's methods have leveraged the presidency for personal gain, reshaping the concept of presidential time off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025