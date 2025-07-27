Presidential Escapes: From Professional Retreats to Personal PR Ventures

Historically, U.S. presidents have often chosen strategic retreats that balance relaxation with work responsibilities. Places like Soldiers' Home in Washington and Long Branch, New Jersey, have hosted leaders like Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant.

However, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for blurring the lines between presidential duties and personal business ventures. Trump's recent trip to Scotland, where he owns golf courses, is portrayed as a 'working trip,' yet many view it as a means to promote his personal properties.

Notably, this new approach stands in contrast to past presidents who typically avoided promoting personal business during their tenures. Critics argue Trump's methods have leveraged the presidency for personal gain, reshaping the concept of presidential time off.

