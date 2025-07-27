Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Bihar: Cracks in the NDA Alliance as Elections Loom

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Union Minister Chirag Paswan, accusing him of showing weakness as an NDA partner. The clash highlights tensions within the alliance ahead of Bihar's assembly polls. Paswan's criticism of Bihar's law and order sparks a fiery response from the Chief Minister's party.

Patna | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:03 IST
Chirag Paswan
  • Country:
  • India

Political tensions in Bihar are escalating as assembly elections approach, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launching a sharp critique against Union Minister Chirag Paswan. Yadav claims Paswan's criticism of Bihar's law and order situation underscores his lack of genuine concern for the state, viewing it as a political maneuver.

Paswan, chief of the Lok Janshakti Party, voiced concerns about a collapse in law and order, regretting his support for the current government. His comments intensified the ongoing rift within the ruling NDA, with allies exchanging accusations and highlighting internal conflicts as the state prepares for a crucial electoral battle.

The release of the CAG report added fuel to the fire, exposing financial mismanagement issues. With Bihar's political landscape increasingly turbulent, all eyes are on how these developments will influence the upcoming elections and the stability of the NDA alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

