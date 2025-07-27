Cousins Reunite: Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's Symbolic Meeting
Raj Thackeray visited cousin Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday amid Maharashtra's shifting political landscape. The reunion, marked by the exchange of roses, occurred at Uddhav's residence, Matoshree. While some speculate on political implications, CM Fadnavis downplays any political angle to their gathering.
In a notable encounter, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray reunited on Sunday. The meeting, taking place on Uddhav's 65th birthday, has sparked conversations across Maharashtra's political circles.
Raj, who visited Uddhav at his Bandra residence Matoshree, presented a bouquet of red roses to extend his greetings. Despite speculation regarding the political significance of this meeting, particularly ahead of Mumbai's municipal elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that the gathering should not be politicized.
Flanked by party members, the cousins' meeting was nostalgic, highlighting their historical political alliance. Their recent cooperation traces back to a joint rally in July, signaling their continued collaboration on issues like Marathi identity.
