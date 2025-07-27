Munde Advocates Inclusive Politics Amid Caste Tensions in Maharashtra
In a fervent call for unity, former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde condemned caste-based attacks and underscored the necessity for inclusive politics. His appeal follows the charged political atmosphere surrounding the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, an incident that not only sparked outrage but also highlighted deep-seated caste issues.
The implications of Deshmukh's murder permeate through the community fabric, particularly affecting Munde and his Vanjari community. The case gained notoriety due to the arrest of Walmik Karad, a close aide to Munde, creating a maelstrom of allegations and political pressure that led to Munde's resignation.
Despite these challenges, Munde remains steadfast, rallying his community against discrimination and advocating for justice. His statements coincide with growing speculation about his potential return to the state cabinet, contingent upon his exoneration from current inquiries.
