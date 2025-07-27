Epstein Files Stir Political Storm: Impact on 2026 Midterms and GOP Hopes

The continuing controversy over the Epstein scandal threatens to erode public trust in the Trump administration, potentially affecting Republicans' hold on Congress come the 2026 midterm elections, two U.S. lawmakers warned.

Bipartisan efforts by Representatives Massie and Khanna to release the Epstein files hinge on addressing public transparency concerns and countering perceptions that the elite live above the law. Their resolution faces resistance from GOP leaders, raising the stakes for the party's majority.

As the Trump administration grapples with the fallout, debate persists over handling investigative documents, while Trump's unsubstantiated claims against prominent Democrats further complicate the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)