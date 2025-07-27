Left Menu

Trump Administration Set to Announce Semiconductor Tariff Results

In two weeks, the Trump administration is set to reveal the outcome of a national security investigation into the importation of semiconductors, potentially leading to tariffs. The move aims to push companies, including those from Taiwan, to invest in U.S. manufacturing.

27-07-2025
The Trump administration will reveal the findings of a national security probe into semiconductor imports in the coming fortnight, confirmed Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Sunday. Although specific details remain undisclosed, Lutnick indicated the expected tariffs on chip imports played a crucial role in the EU's push for a comprehensive trade agreement.

Following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Lutnick emphasized the ongoing efforts to negotiate a deal that addresses several trade challenges simultaneously.

Meanwhile, President Trump highlighted the expected influx of semiconductor manufacturing investments in the U.S., driven by the impending tariffs. These investments are anticipated from companies in Taiwan and other international sources.

