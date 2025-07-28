Left Menu

Moldova's Political Crossroads: Pro-Russian Bloc Battles for Influence

Four pro-Russian parties in Moldova have formed a political bloc aiming to win the upcoming parliamentary elections, threatening the pro-EU government's majority. The coalition, led by former president Igor Dodon, opposes EU membership and seeks to re-establish ties with Russia. Current President Sandu's party remains ahead in polls.

Updated: 28-07-2025 00:39 IST
In a strategic move, four pro-Russian parties in Moldova have announced the formation of a coalition aimed at winning the forthcoming parliamentary elections. This newly formed bloc poses a direct challenge to the current government, led by pro-European Union President Maia Sandu, which aims to secure EU membership by 2030.

The coalition comprises the Party of Socialists, the Heart of Moldova, Future of Moldova, and the Communist Party, each vocalizing support for renewed ties with Russia over Western alliances. Former president Igor Dodon articulated their vision, denouncing foreign interests and NATO's presence as contrary to Moldova's peace goals.

Despite the opposition's efforts, recent polls suggest President Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity holds a significant lead in voter intentions. Meanwhile, allegations of election interference and financing violations continue to mar the political landscape, as tensions rise ahead of the September election.

