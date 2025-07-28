EU's Call for Anti-Corruption Reforms in Ukraine

In a significant move on Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen strongly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to uphold independent anti-corruption bodies, which are vital for Ukraine's adherence to the rule of law.

Following criticism, Zelenskiy swiftly submitted a draft legislation aimed at restoring these agencies' independence, reversing his government's earlier position to reduce their autonomy. He confirmed that the legislation could be adopted in mere days after discussions with von der Leyen.

Von der Leyen reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine in its path to EU membership, highlighting that maintaining independent anti-corruption bodies is crucial as Ukraine progresses on its European journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)