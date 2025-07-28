Diplomatic Tensions Flare: China Condemns Czech Meeting with Dalai Lama

China has voiced firm opposition to a meeting between Czech President Petr Pavel and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama held in India. The Chinese government insists that such engagements undermine the one-China policy and could adversely affect diplomatic relations.

China's embassy in the Czech Republic issued a statement on Sunday, urging the Czech government to adhere to its political commitments and cease any diplomatic dealings with what it refers to as the Dalai 'clique'.

The Dalai Lama, living in exile in India since 1959 following an unsuccessful uprising against Chinese rule, is seen by Indian foreign policy experts as a strategic leverage in its diplomacy with China, especially considering India's substantial Tibetan exile community.

