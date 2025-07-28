Akhilesh Yadav's Bold Remarks on National Security

Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party, lauded Indian forces for their valor shown during Operation Sindoor, suggesting that with more time, they could have captured Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. Yadav voiced these opinions while speaking to reporters in the Parliament complex on Monday.

Yadav also criticized the central government, stating that while politicians frequently mention Pakistan to gain voter support, China poses a more significant threat. He expressed concern over the unapprehended terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and questioned their whereabouts.

Furthermore, Yadav advocated for a decade-long embargo on imports from China, encouraging a shift towards Swadeshi products. He urged the government to formulate policies to mitigate reliance on Chinese goods, emphasizing national security priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)