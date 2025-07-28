The Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Era Under CM Stalin

The ruling DMK foresees a continuation of its governance under the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' with Chief Minister MK Stalin at the helm, following an anticipated success in the 2026 Assembly elections. This projection was articulated in the DMK's publication 'Murasoli'.

Despite media speculations and counterclaims, the DMK insists that CM Stalin's administration remains firmly grounded in a five-fold, people-centric approach. Through initiatives like 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' and 'Ungaludan Stalin', the government aims to enhance welfare schemes, enroll citizens as party members, and address public grievances directly.

CM Stalin actively engages with citizens and oversees district-level developments. His commitment, alongside Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's district tours and review meetings, ensures that welfare programs effectively reach the population. Consequently, the DMK predicts increased public confidence and economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

