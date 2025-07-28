Left Menu

The Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Era Under CM Stalin

The DMK plans to solidify its Dravidian Model 2.0 regime after a projected win in the 2026 Assembly elections. Chief Minister MK Stalin's people-centric initiatives aim to enhance public welfare and strengthen party membership. The ruling party highlights stark contrasts with media speculation about the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-07-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 13:12 IST
The Dravidian Model 2.0: A New Era Under CM Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK foresees a continuation of its governance under the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' with Chief Minister MK Stalin at the helm, following an anticipated success in the 2026 Assembly elections. This projection was articulated in the DMK's publication 'Murasoli'.

Despite media speculations and counterclaims, the DMK insists that CM Stalin's administration remains firmly grounded in a five-fold, people-centric approach. Through initiatives like 'Oraniyil Tamil Nadu' and 'Ungaludan Stalin', the government aims to enhance welfare schemes, enroll citizens as party members, and address public grievances directly.

CM Stalin actively engages with citizens and oversees district-level developments. His commitment, alongside Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin's district tours and review meetings, ensures that welfare programs effectively reach the population. Consequently, the DMK predicts increased public confidence and economic growth in Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
2
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
3
Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

Tragedy on Tracks: Landslide Causes Train Derailment in Southern Germany

 Germany
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital twin and metaverse technologies redefine workplace safety in manufacturing

How AI and cyber deterrence are undermining morality in global security

AI health apps face transparency and usability challenges despite growing popularity

Can AI diffusion models solve farming’s biggest challenges?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025